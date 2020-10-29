Macron Announces Nationwide Quarantine in France From October 30 to December 1

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The self-isolation regime across France will be introduced on October 30 amid the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised address to the nation.

"I made a decision that it is necessary to reintroduce the self-isolation regime from Friday, which made it possible to stop the virus," Macron said.

He stressed that quarantine will be introduced throughout France.

According to the French leader, the quarantine in the country will last until December 1.

The first quarantine was introduced in France in March and lasted almost two months.

The total number of people infected since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic in France is almost 1.2 million, more than 35,000 of them have died. On October 25, a record daily 52,000 cases were registered in the country.