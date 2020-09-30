Macron Announces Need to Establish Strategic Channels for Talks With Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron stated the need to establish strategic channels for talks with Russia.

The French president paid an official visit to Latvia on Tuesday. Prior to that, he visited Lithuania.

"We are not naive, and I know that questions will arise. We are not naive, but we need to establish strategic channels for negotiations [with Russia]. It takes time, but it should be started," Macron said at a press conference following a meeting with Latvian President Egils Levits.