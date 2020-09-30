UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Announces Need To Establish Strategic Channels For Talks With Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 04:10 AM

Macron Announces Need to Establish Strategic Channels for Talks With Russia

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron stated the need to establish strategic channels for talks with Russia.

The French president paid an official visit to Latvia on Tuesday. Prior to that, he visited Lithuania.

"We are not naive, and I know that questions will arise. We are not naive, but we need to establish strategic channels for negotiations [with Russia]. It takes time, but it should be started," Macron said at a press conference following a meeting with Latvian President Egils Levits.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Lithuania Latvia

Recent Stories

Expats&#039; remittances amounted to AED79.6 bn in ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed condoles death of Amir of Kuwait

4 hours ago

Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah passes away leaving behin ..

4 hours ago

UAE chairs GCC-Russia meeting to foster cooperatio ..

4 hours ago

JPMorgan Chase fined $920 mn by US over market man ..

4 hours ago

CBUAE Governor chairs 75th GCC Committee of Moneta ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.