Open Menu

Macron Announces Need To Specify Steps For Ukraine's Accession To NATO

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2023 | 03:10 AM

Macron Announces Need to Specify Steps for Ukraine's Accession to NATO

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron said it would be necessary, at the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, to determine specific steps for Ukraine's accession to NATO.

"In two weeks, we will meet at the summit in Vilnius, the importance of which in the current context is understood by everyone. The decisions that will be made at it will determine our actions in the coming years.

First of all, this is support for Ukraine, which must continue in the long term. We will need to specify steps for Ukraine's admission to NATO, discussions about which we began in 2008 in Bucharest," Macron said in a statement to the media ahead of talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Paris, which was broadcast by the Elysee Palace on Twitter.

Earlier, Le Monde reported that France decided to support Ukraine's entry into NATO before the summit in Vilnius.

The next NATO summit will be held in Vilnius on July 11-12.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Twitter France Paris Vilnius Bucharest July Media All

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

4 hours ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

6 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

6 hours ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

6 hours ago
 US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development ..

US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development Back - Blinken

6 hours ago
 Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view o ..

Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view of monsoon rain

6 hours ago
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urges to include needy, poor ..

6 hours ago
 Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for touris ..

Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for tourists coming to Dir Lower

6 hours ago
 Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower ..

Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses up ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses upon special care for flood hit ..

6 hours ago
 47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

6 hours ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directs commissioners to mai ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World