PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron said it would be necessary, at the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, to determine specific steps for Ukraine's accession to NATO.

"In two weeks, we will meet at the summit in Vilnius, the importance of which in the current context is understood by everyone. The decisions that will be made at it will determine our actions in the coming years.

First of all, this is support for Ukraine, which must continue in the long term. We will need to specify steps for Ukraine's admission to NATO, discussions about which we began in 2008 in Bucharest," Macron said in a statement to the media ahead of talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Paris, which was broadcast by the Elysee Palace on Twitter.

Earlier, Le Monde reported that France decided to support Ukraine's entry into NATO before the summit in Vilnius.

The next NATO summit will be held in Vilnius on July 11-12.