Macron Announces Pharma Giant Sanofi to Invest $689Mln in Vaccine Research in France

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) French pharma company Sanofi will invest 610 million Euros (over $689 million) in the research and production of vaccines in France amid the appearance of the coronavirus outbreak slowing down, French President Emmanuel Macron announced during his visit to one of the company's plants near Lyon on Tuesday.

Sanofi, which is considered to be among the largest vaccine manufacturers around the world, is currently working on the two vaccines against COVID-19, which are expected to be developed by 2021. Earlier this year, the company's CEO, Paul Hudson, faced backlash in France when he said that the United States would be the first country to receive access to the coronavirus vaccine once it is developed, given that Washington has financially supported the company's research.

"Sanofi is investing 610 million euros for vaccine research and production in France! Proof that COVID has taken away neither our will nor our skills. Proof that there is hope and that we can solve both health and economic crises at the same time," Macron wrote on his Twitter page.

The president added that allocating such big funds was "an extremely strong act" by Sanofi.

Sanofi said that the funds will be used for two French sites, including the creation of a new vaccine facility in Neuville-sur-Saone in the Lyon region with innovative technologies of vaccine research, development and production. Another part of the investment is for the creation of a research center dedicated to vaccines at its site in Marcy-L'Etoile, also near Lyon.