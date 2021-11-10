Macron Announces Postponement of Pension Reform in France to 2022

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Much-discussed pension reform in France will be postponed until 2022, as the conditions for it have not yet been achieved, President Emmanuel Macron announced on Tuesday.

"For now, we have not yet created the right conditions to resume this project (pension reform)...

However, from 2022, in order to preserve pensions for our elderly and solidarity between generations, we will need to make clear decisions and discuss them legally," Macron said addressing the nation.

The French President suspended all reforms in mid-March over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The controversial pension reform proposed by the government will deprive some categories of French citizens, including workers of the transport sector, of a number of privileges and special retirement plans. Its announcement caused massive protests and strikes across the country, which paralyzed French transport system for a long time.