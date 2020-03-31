UrduPoint.com
Macron Announces Push To Produce Coronavirus Masks, Ventilators

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 10:29 PM

SaintBarth lemyd'Anjou, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :France is rushing to produce millions of face masks and thousands of ventilators as reliance on imports to fight the coronavirus has exposed the country's need for "independence" in producing vital medical equipment, President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday.

"We have to rebuild our national and European sovereignty," Macron said as he visited a surgical mask factory in Saint-Barthelemy-d'Anjou, near Angers in western France, where he donned a mask, coveralls and a plastic hairnet to tour the facility.

Macron promised "full independence" by the end of the year in the production of protective face masks for France, which like most other countries was woefully understocked when the epidemic struck.

With some 40 million masks required per week for frontline medical staff, the government had placed orders for over a billion masks to be delivered in the coming weeks, mainly from China.

In the meantime, local production is being ramped up, with capacity to reach 10 million masks per week by the end of next month, compared to 3.3 million per week before the crisis struck.

The number could rise to 15 million per week with the aid of several companies that have volunteered contributions.

In terms of the urgent need for ventilators to help the most serious COVID-19 cases, Macron announced that 10,000 would be produced by a consortium of companies at two factories in France.

Of these, 4,500 will be delivered during the last two weeks of April, and the rest before mid-May.

