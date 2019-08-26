UrduPoint.com
Macron Announces Ukraine Peace Summit For September

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 11:24 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Monday the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France would hold talks in September aimed at ending the conflict in eastern Ukraine

Biarritz, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron announced Monday the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France would hold talks in September aimed at ending the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

"We think that the conditions exist for a useful summit," Macron, who has hailed the election of a new president in Ukraine as providing an opportunity to end the five-year war, said at the end of the G7 summit in France.

He did not give an exact date.

