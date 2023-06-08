Macron Appoints Former French Foreign Minister Le Drian As Envoy to Lebanon - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed former French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian as a special envoy to Lebanon, Reuters reported.

"In the spirit of friendship that binds France to Lebanon, the President of the Republic continues to act in favor of a solution to the institutional crisis and the implementation of the reforms necessary for the recovery of this country," the news agency quoted the French presidency as saying in a statement.

"He appointed Jean-Yves Le Drian... as his personal representative in order to discuss with all those who, in Lebanon and abroad, can contribute to breaking the deadlock," according to the statement.

Le Drian held the post of the French foreign minister in 2017-2022.

Lebanon's parliament has held 11 failed votes to elect a new president since ex-President Michel Aoun stepped down in October 2022. The president's duties were entrusted to a transitional cabinet headed by Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Lebanon has been plunged into a deep financial and economic crisis, accompanied by political and social tensions, since 2019. Amid the crisis, the banking system was almost completely paralyzed, the national Currency depreciated by more than 95 percent against the Dollar. As a result, more than 70 percent of the population is living below the poverty line.