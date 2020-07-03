UrduPoint.com
Macron Appoints Jean Castex As New Prime Minister - Elysee Palace

Fri 03rd July 2020

Macron Appoints Jean Castex as New Prime Minister - Elysee Palace

French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Jean Castex as the new prime minister, the Elysee Palace said on Friday, soon after Edouard Philippe, heading the government since 2017, resigned

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Jean Castex as the new prime minister, the Elysee Palace said on Friday, soon after Edouard Philippe, heading the government since 2017, resigned.

"The president of the republic has appointed Jean Castex to the post of the prime minister and has tasked him with forming the government," the Elysee Palace said in a communique.

Castex previously served as the mayor of Prades. He also coordinated France's strategy of coronavirus restrictions lifting.

