Open Menu

Macron Appoints New Health, Education Ministers - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Macron Appoints New Health, Education Ministers - Reports

French President Emmanuel Macron has reshuffled the government, keeping key ministers in their posts and replacing the heads of the education and health ministries, French media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron has reshuffled the government, keeping key ministers in their posts and replacing the heads of the education and health ministries, French media reported on Thursday.

The former head of the prime minister's office, Aurelien Rousseau, got the position of Minister of Health and Prevention, replacing Francois Braun, and former Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Attal received a post of the Minister of Education, replacing Pap Ndiaye, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.

Braun and Ndiaye held the posts since July 2022.

The French president has also replaced the minister for solidarity, personal independence and disabled people, the minister delegate for housing at the Ministry of Ecological Transition, and the minister delegate for overseas France.

The news outlet noted that the president's entourage initially said that only "adjustments" would be made in the government, noting that the changes would not affect key agencies - the foreign, interior, defense and finance ministries.

On July 17, Macron confirmed that French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne would retain her position, noting that he had full confidence in her.

The government's meeting in the new composition is scheduled for July 21, the broadcaster reported, citing the presidential office.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education France Independence July Post Media Government Housing

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design T ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design Thinking Hackathon’

13 seconds ago
 Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amat ..

Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amateur Lamprecht

9 minutes ago
 Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France spr ..

Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France sprinters miss a beat

9 minutes ago
 World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030 ..

World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030, experts say as key meeting e ..

9 minutes ago
 Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa ..

Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa Summit - Source

9 minutes ago
 Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Tr ..

Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Trip to China, Seeks Similar Con ..

10 minutes ago
Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, pro ..

Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, promote responsible media environ ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns another act of Quran's public de ..

Pakistan condemns another act of Quran's public desecration in Sweden

10 minutes ago
 Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project to Be Implemented on ..

Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project to Be Implemented on Time - Putin

25 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Condemns Rus ..

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Condemns Russian Attacks on Port Facilitie ..

25 minutes ago
 IAEA to Help Ukraine Secure Radioactive Sources in ..

IAEA to Help Ukraine Secure Radioactive Sources in Kiev, Kharkiv - Grossi

25 minutes ago
 Tour de France results and standings

Tour de France results and standings

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World