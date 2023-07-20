Macron Appoints New Health, Education Ministers - Reports

French President Emmanuel Macron has reshuffled the government, keeping key ministers in their posts and replacing the heads of the education and health ministries, French media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron has reshuffled the government, keeping key ministers in their posts and replacing the heads of the education and health ministries, French media reported on Thursday.

The former head of the prime minister's office, Aurelien Rousseau, got the position of Minister of Health and Prevention, replacing Francois Braun, and former Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Attal received a post of the Minister of Education, replacing Pap Ndiaye, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.

Braun and Ndiaye held the posts since July 2022.

The French president has also replaced the minister for solidarity, personal independence and disabled people, the minister delegate for housing at the Ministry of Ecological Transition, and the minister delegate for overseas France.

The news outlet noted that the president's entourage initially said that only "adjustments" would be made in the government, noting that the changes would not affect key agencies - the foreign, interior, defense and finance ministries.

On July 17, Macron confirmed that French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne would retain her position, noting that he had full confidence in her.

The government's meeting in the new composition is scheduled for July 21, the broadcaster reported, citing the presidential office.