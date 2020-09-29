Macron Approves of Sanctions Against Belarus, Calls for OSCE Mediation

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he supported the introduction of sanctions against Belarus and called for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) mediation to resolve the situation in the country.

"I would like the necessary sanctions to be adopted as quickly as possible. But also to resume the necessary mediation," Macron said at a press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nauseda, in Vilnius.

The French leader suggested that this mediation be carried out by the OSCE, adding that "France would do everything to make this mediation happen and move forward."

Belarusians who were unhappy with the official results of the August 9 presidential election that secured the incumbent leader Alexander Lukashenko's sixth consecutive term have been protesting for over a month now.

Police cracked down on protesters during the first several days of the unrest, with more than 6,700 people were detained at the time.

The EU has been mulling the possibility of introducing sanctions against Belarusians who were behind the violence against protesters. However, the EU Foreign Affairs Council so far failed to agree on a Belarus sanctions list. According to High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell, the sanctions will be discussed by EU leaders at their next summit.

Notably, Baltic states have included multiple Belarusian officials in their sanctions lists.

Lukashenko has repeatedly accused Western nations of direct interference in the situation. Moscow has also voiced its concern over the signs of foreign interference in the internal affairs of Belarus.