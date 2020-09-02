Macron Arrives in Baghdad for Talks With Top Iraqi Officials - State Media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron arrived on Wednesday in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad with an official visit to hold talks on bilateral cooperation and the fight against terrorism, the state-run INA news agency has reported.

"President Macron's visit will focus on the strengthening of bilateral cooperation between Iraq and France ... in economic, cultural and security fields," senior Iraqi presidential advisor Ali al-Shukri said, as quoted by INA.

Paris will back all official efforts to enhance Iraq's sovereignty, al-Shukri added, noting that France has been conducting important activities to support Baghdad's efforts to fight the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia).

Baghdad is looking forward to strengthening and developing partnership with France in various spheres, al-Shukri said.

Macron is due to meet with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, President Barham Salih and other high-ranking politicians.

The talks will focus on regional developments, economic cooperation and investments, as well as on security and healthcare.

The French leader has arrived in the Iraqi capital following his two-day official visit to Beirut.