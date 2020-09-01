UrduPoint.com
Macron Arrives In Lebanon For 3-Day Working Visit

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Lebanon on Monday to hold talks with senior government officials in light of the political transition in the country, Lebanese NNA news agency said.

Macron was greeted by his Lebanese counterpart, Michel Aoun, at the Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport.

The French president will stay in the Lebanese capital until Wednesday. His first meeting is expected to be held with former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri late on Monday. The next day, Macron will meet with representatives of public organizations and volunteers who helped eliminate the consequences of the deadly explosion in the port of Beirut.

Earlier this day, Aoun appointed Mustapha Adib, the country's ambassador to Germany, as a new prime minister and tasked him to form the government following the resignation of Hassan Diab's cabinet after the Beirut port blast.

The visit is due to become the second Macron's visit to the middle Eastern country since the powerful blast that hit Beirut port in early August. The French leader arrived on August 6 in Beirut to visit the port and other devastated areas. Macron also met with the country's top executives, as well as civil society representatives, to discuss the political and financial crisis that had been prevailing in the country even before the explosion.

The massive explosion that erupted at the port of Beirut on August 4 destroyed half of the city's buildings, killing 190 people and injuring more than 6,500 others. The authorities say the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the port was the reason behind the blast.

