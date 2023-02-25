Macron Asks Erdogan to Bolster Support for Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron called his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Friday to ask Ankara to increase support for Ukraine, mere hours after the Turkish leader spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have just spoken with President Erdogan about the conflict in Ukraine. We must further intensify our support for Ukraine so that it can achieve victory.

We must also continue to increase pressure on Russia, urging it to cease its aggression," Macron wrote on social media.

During his phone call with Putin earlier inn the day, Erdogan said that his government stood ready to provide every kind of support for the Russian-Ukrainian grain export deal, which was negotiated in Istanbul last summer with UN help. The leaders also discussed energy cooperation and the construction of Turkey's first nuclear plant at Akkuyu.