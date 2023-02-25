UrduPoint.com

Macron Asks Erdogan To Bolster Support For Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Macron Asks Erdogan to Bolster Support for Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron called his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Friday to ask Ankara to increase support for Ukraine, mere hours after the Turkish leader spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have just spoken with President Erdogan about the conflict in Ukraine. We must further intensify our support for Ukraine so that it can achieve victory.

We must also continue to increase pressure on Russia, urging it to cease its aggression," Macron wrote on social media.

During his phone call with Putin earlier inn the day, Erdogan said that his government stood ready to provide every kind of support for the Russian-Ukrainian grain export deal, which was negotiated in Istanbul last summer with UN help. The leaders also discussed energy cooperation and the construction of Turkey's first nuclear plant at Akkuyu.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Turkey Social Media Nuclear Vladimir Putin Ankara Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan Government

Recent Stories

DEWA wins Investors in People - Platinum Category ..

DEWA wins Investors in People - Platinum Category 2022

56 minutes ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX Talks explore impact of new techno ..

IDEX and NAVDEX Talks explore impact of new technologies on defence, security in ..

2 hours ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Introduced Resolution ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Introduced Resolution Requesting Info on Ukraine Ai ..

2 hours ago
 EU Fails to Agree on 10th Sanction Package Against ..

EU Fails to Agree on 10th Sanction Package Against Russia for 3rd Consecutive Da ..

2 hours ago
 Germany, France, UK Offer Defense Pact to Zelensky ..

Germany, France, UK Offer Defense Pact to Zelenskyy Amid Push for Peace Talks - ..

2 hours ago
 Harry Brook's 'special gifts' paying off for Engla ..

Harry Brook's 'special gifts' paying off for England

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.