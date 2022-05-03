UrduPoint.com

Macron Asks Putin To Allow Evacuation From Mariupol Steel Plant

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Macron Asks Putin to Allow Evacuation From Mariupol Steel Plant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) French leader Emmanuel Macron called Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to ask him to allow evacuation of Ukrainian civilians from a steel plant in the eastern port city of Mariupol.

"He voiced deep concern over Mariupol and the situation in Donbas and urged Russia to allow evacuations from the Azovstal factory to continue," the French presidency said in a statement.

Russia said on Sunday it had brokered the release of 80 civilians by Ukrainian nationalist forces holed up at the factory. The evacuees were offered food, shelter and medical assistance in the nearby village of Bezimenne.

Macron said civilians trapped in Mariupol should be allowed to leave in whatever direction they chose and that unfettered export of goods should be restored from Ukraine's Black Sea ports to uphold the global food security.

