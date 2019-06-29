UrduPoint.com
Macron At G20: We Should Go 'much Further' On Climate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:50 PM

Macron at G20: We should go 'much further' on climate

Osaka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday that international leaders should go "much further" on climate change after tough negotiations to agree language on the issue at the G20 summit.

"We avoided going backwards... but we must go much further," Macron said after 19 of the group's members signed a statement endorsing the Paris climate change agreement, without the United States.

