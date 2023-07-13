Open Menu

Macron Avoids Calling Iran NATO's Enemy Despite Alliance's Allegations Against Tehran

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron avoided calling Iran NATO's enemy in his speech after the alliance's summit in Vilnius on Wednesday despite the fact that Western countries have constantly accused it of allegedly supplying Russia with combat drones and carrying out malicious activity.

On Tuesday, at the end of the first day of the Vilnius summit, NATO member states urged Iran to stop its alleged military support of Russia, while also expressing their concern over Tehran's alleged malicious activity on NATO territory.

"The alliance's goal is not to label someone an enemy every week, but to put necessary pressure when allies' interests or security are under threat.

We want to have an opportunity to keep working on matters like proliferation of nuclear weapons and regional security to achieve tangible results from the Iranians," Macron said at a press conference after the NATO summit in Vilnius, when asked whether the numerous accusations aimed at Tehran made it NATO's enemy.

NATO member states and their allies have continuously accused Iran of supplying combat drones to Russia for its military operation in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran have rejected the allegations. Despite this, in February 2023, the European Union introduced sanctions against "individuals in Iran who are involved in the elaboration of drones and components supporting Russia's military."

