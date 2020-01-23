UrduPoint.com
Macron Backs Putin's Idea Of Five UN Member States' Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 09:44 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron said he agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the five founding countries of the UN had special responsibility for the global situation and supported the idea of their meeting

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron said he agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the five founding countries of the UN had special responsibility for the global situation and supported the idea of their meeting.

"My dear friend President Putin, I agree with you that the five founding countries of the UN have a special responsibility, a special historic responsibility, and now we need to get together again," Macron said at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the reaction of France, China, the United States and the UK to Putin's proposal to hold a joint event to solve global problems was yet to be learned.

