UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Believes Bolsonaro 'lied' On Climate At G20: France

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:45 PM

Macron believes Bolsonaro 'lied' on climate at G20: France

French President Emmanuel Macron believes his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro lied to him on Brazil's stance on climate change, and France will now block a trade deal between the EU and South American nations

Biarritz, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron believes his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro lied to him on Brazil's stance on climate change, and France will now block a trade deal between the EU and South American nations.

"Given the attitude of Brazil over the last weeks, the president can only conclude that President Bolsonaro lied to him at the Osaka (G20) summit (in June)," a French presidential official said Friday, as a public row flared between the two leaders over wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest.

The official said Brazil's comments and policies over the last few weeks showed that Bolsonaro did not intend to respect obligations on climate change and also did not want to commit on concrete proposals to maintain biodiversity.

"Under these conditions, France will oppose the Mercosur (Free Trade Agreement with the EU) as it stands," the official added.

Macron had tweeted Thursday that fires burning in the Amazon amount to an international crisis and should be discussed as a top priority when the G7 countries meet this weekend in France.

Bolsonaro then blasted Macron for having a "colonialist mentality".

Related Topics

France Osaka Brazil June Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Stocks lose grounds after 4 bullish sessions

6 minutes ago

China Imposes Extra 10%, 5% Tariffs on $75Bln Wort ..

7 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad visits S.M. Bachao Bund

7 minutes ago

Sudanese Court Unlikely to Use ICC Genocide Charge ..

7 minutes ago

PCB and SLC announce schedule of upcoming matches

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.