Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Macron Believes Preserving EU Unity More Important Than Promptly Holding Russia Summit

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron expressed the belief on Friday that the lack of consensus among the EU leaders regarding the potential summit with Russia was not a big problem, since preserving unity within the bloc is more important.

"I believe there is no drama in the fact that there is no consensus on arranging the summit soon. It is more important to maintain this agenda [on relations with Russia] and to preserve unity, as division makes us weaker," Macron said at a press conference.

The EU has made some progress in drafting the strategy of relations with Russia since the beginning of the year, the French president added.

