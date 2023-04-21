UrduPoint.com

Macron, Biden Believe China Can Contribute To Settlement In Ukraine - Elysee Palace

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 02:20 AM

Macron, Biden Believe China Can Contribute to Settlement in Ukraine - Elysee Palace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden during a phone call on Thursday expressed belief that China has a role to play in promoting the settlement of the Ukraine conflict in compliance with the UN principles, the Elysee Palace said. 

"President Macron shared (with Biden) the results of his state visit to Beijing and Guangzhou. China has a role to play, in the medium term, in helping to end the conflict in compliance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. The two leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to engage with the Chinese authorities to that end," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

 

During the phone talks, Macron also stressed the need for the Europeans to "continue rearming in order to assume their burden-sharing responsibilities in the area of transatlantic security," the statement read.

Macron paid a state visit to China from April 5-7, together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. During the trip, the French leader held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Ukraine conflict was one of the key topics of their discussions.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine China Visit Guangzhou Beijing April From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Fitr

27 minutes ago
 Maryam, Maulana, Bilawalâ€™s refusal puts the peac ..

Maryam, Maulana, Bilawalâ€™s refusal puts the peace talks process in jeopardy.

1 hour ago
 Hazza bin Zayed sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

Hazza bin Zayed sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

1 hour ago
 Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on ..

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Fitr

2 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Le ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed to perform Eid prayer at Nasser S ..

Hamdan bin Zayed to perform Eid prayer at Nasser Sultan bin Quran Mosque

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.