Macron, Biden Believe China Can Contribute to Settlement in Ukraine - Elysee Palace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden during a phone call on Thursday expressed belief that China has a role to play in promoting the settlement of the Ukraine conflict in compliance with the UN principles, the Elysee Palace said.

"President Macron shared (with Biden) the results of his state visit to Beijing and Guangzhou. China has a role to play, in the medium term, in helping to end the conflict in compliance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. The two leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to engage with the Chinese authorities to that end," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

During the phone talks, Macron also stressed the need for the Europeans to "continue rearming in order to assume their burden-sharing responsibilities in the area of transatlantic security," the statement read.

Macron paid a state visit to China from April 5-7, together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. During the trip, the French leader held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Ukraine conflict was one of the key topics of their discussions.