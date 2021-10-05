UrduPoint.com

Macron, Blinken Discuss US-France Cooperation, Meeting With Biden - State Dept.

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken bilateral cooperation and his upcoming meeting with US President Joe Biden, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday

"Secretary Blinken and President Macron discussed steps forward in US-French relations, areas of continued close cooperation, and looked forward to President Macron's upcoming meeting with President Biden," Price said in a statement.

