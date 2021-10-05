Macron, Blinken Held First Meeting After Crisis Around AUKUS Deal - Reports

French President Emmanuel Macron and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Paris for the first time after a crisis hit the bilateral relations in light of Australia's withdrawal from the submarines deal with France due to joining the AUKUS partnership, Agence France-Presse reported on Tuesday, citing the State Department

Blinken told reporters that an agreement was reached to strengthen cooperation, while much is yet to be done to find solutions.

Blinken is paying a visit to Paris this week to discuss confidence-building measures.