Macron Called on Putin to Immediately Stop Military Operation in Ukraine - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to immediately stop the military operation in Ukraine, French media reported.

On late Thursday, the Kremlin said that Putin and Macron had discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation.

"After having spoken with the Ukrainian president, and in coordination with him, the president (Macron) called Vladimir Putin to demand the immediate halt of Russian military operations, noting that Russia risked massive sanctions," the Elysee Palace said, as quoted by the Agence France-Presse news agency.