UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Calls Avoiding Vaccination 'Irresponsibility,' Urges People To Vaccinate

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

Macron Calls Avoiding Vaccination 'Irresponsibility,' Urges People to Vaccinate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that avoiding vaccination was a demonstration of "irresponsibility," with his statement coming shortly after large-scale protests erupted in the country against the health passes and compulsory vaccination for some professions.

Around 161,000 people went out to protest in France on Saturday. The protests saw protesters clashing with police forces in some cities.

"The freedom where I do not owe anyone anything does not exist. What is your freedom worth if you tell me that you do not want to get vaccinated? If tomorrow you will infect your father, your mother or myself, I am the victim of your freedom," the president said as quoted by BFMTV, adding that "It is not freedom, it is called irresponsibility, egoism.

"

Speaking in front of the healthcare workers at a hospital in Tahiti, Macron reportedly said that all medical professionals he had encountered during his visit to French Polynesia believed in vaccination.

"As we speak, given this Delta variant, the pandemic is about to pick up again. My message is simple: get vaccinated," Macron said.

The French president announced earlier in July a series of new restrictions to help contain the spread of COVID-19. Starting in August, restaurants, bars, shopping centers, airplanes and long-distance trains will require a special pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a recent negative test result for COVID-19. In addition, vaccination will be made obligatory for healthcare workers.

Related Topics

Protest Police France Visit July August Sunday All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber, South Korea explore fostering eco ..

21 minutes ago

SEHA introduces specialised Saturday clinics acros ..

1 hour ago

Hub71 selected to endorse global tech entrepreneur ..

2 hours ago

India reports 39,742 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Chinese President ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to form new Bo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.