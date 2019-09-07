Macron Calls Detainees Release by Russia, Ukraine 'Decisive Step'

The mutual release of detainees by Russia and Ukraine is a decisive step for resuming constructive dialogue between the two states, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday

Earlier in the day, Russia and Ukraine each released 35 convicted and detained persons, including Ukrainian film maker Oleg Sentsov, who had been sentenced to 20 years in Russia for plotting acts of terrorism in Crimea, and 24 Ukrainian sailors, accused of violating the Russian maritime border. RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky also returned to Russia after being held in Ukraine's custody for over one year.

"The president of the republic welcomes the mutual release of detainees by Russia and Ukraine. This is a decisive step for resuming a constructive dialogue, which should continue in the coming weeks," Macron said as quoted by his press service.

The statement notes that "France and Germany will intensify their efforts within the framework of the Normandy format to achieve further progress and implement the political aspect of the Minsk agreements."