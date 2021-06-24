PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Europe is successfully conducting the vaccination campaign against COVID-19, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

The European Union kicked off the bloc-wide immunization campaign in late December.

"Our priority today, first of all, is to continue to get out of the pandemic. I am here to defend the work that we have done at the European level, to defend your work and the work of the commissioners involved in vaccination in Europe. Europe is conducting successful vaccination [program]," Macron told reporters before a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Elysee Palace.

He noted that the purchasing power, production capacity, research and development, and innovation in this area had also increased, adding that Europe was emerging "stronger" from the coronavirus crisis.

According to the latest data, more than 32 million people across France have received at least the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, with over 19 million of them fully vaccinated.