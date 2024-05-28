Macron Calls Far-right Rise An 'ill Wind' For Europe
Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Dresden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) France's President Emmanuel Macron on Monday raised the alarm over the "ill wind" of the rise of the far right in European politics, during a state visit to Germany ahead of key EU elections.
Macron noted a "fascination with authoritarian regimes" in Europe, singling out Viktor Orban's government in Hungary for criticism.
"Everywhere in our democracies these ideas thrive, pushed by the extremes and in particular the far right," Macron said in a speech in the eastern city of Dresden, a bastion of support for Germany's far right.
"This ill wind is blowing in Europe, so let us wake up," he said in front of the city's famous Frauenkirche church.
Macron's trip comes two weeks ahead of European Union elections in which polls are indicating his centrist coalition is trailing the far right.
It could even struggle to reach a third-place finish.
Macron, undertaking the first state visit by a French president to Germany in a quarter of a century, made a plea for the defence of democracy against nationalist forces as he arrived on Sunday.
In Germany too, all three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition are polling behind the far-right AfD in surveys, despite a series of scandals embroiling the anti-immigration party.
- 'New responsibility' -
"Europe is not just a place where we give ourselves common rules, it is a set of values," Macron said.
"We must find the strength and commitment to defend it everywhere," he added.
Macron also underlined the threat posed by Russian aggression since the invasion of Ukraine, saying Europeans had a "new responsibility" to guarantee peace.
Without supporting Ukraine and stopping Russia from imposing the "law of the strongest" on the battlefield, there would be no peace in Europe, Macron said.
"In Ukraine, it is your security, our peace that is at stake," Macron told the Dresden audience.
And Europe, he said, must think about "its own defence and security". The French president repeated a warning that "our Europe could die".
Recent Stories
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: French Open results - 5th update27 minutes ago
-
Nadal eyes Olympics but not Wimbledon after likely French Open farewell57 minutes ago
-
Schoolteacher stabbed by pupil in western France1 hour ago
-
Nadal out of possible last French Open, Swiatek through1 hour ago
-
UN agency calls Gaza 'hell on earth' after deadly Israeli airstrike in Rafah killing dozens2 hours ago
-
French Open day 2: Who's saying what2 hours ago
-
N Korea says spy satellite launch ends in failure4 hours ago
-
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight5 hours ago
-
France's historic D-Day beaches threatened by rising sea levels6 hours ago
-
Gunmen kidnap around 150 people in central Nigeria: officials6 hours ago
-
Papua New Guinea says more than 2,000 people buried in landslide7 hours ago
-
Sports Boulevard doubles value of private Real Estate investment fund for the Arts District to SAR2 ..7 hours ago