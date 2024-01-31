Macron calls for a less regulated Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that Europe needs "smarter" and less regulated industrial and energy policies

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that Europe needs "smarter" and less regulated industrial and energy policies.

On the second day of a state visit to Sweden, Macron told French and local business leaders that over-regulation put Europe at a disadvantage to the United States and China.

"We need a smarter European industrial policy," he said.

"We need more investment, more single market and less regulation," Macron added, warning of the risk of Europe falling behind its main trade rivals.

He called for more investments in critical sectors such as defence, space, artificial intelligence and green technologies.

Above all, Europe needed to accelerate the development of low-carbon energy. "Europe has to stop regulating hydrogen and other uses of electricity sources," he said.

The French leader on Tuesday called on European leaders to make bold and "innovative" decisions in the coming months to "accelerate" and increase their aid to Ukraine.