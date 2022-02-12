Macron Calls for Calm as 'Freedom Convoys' Head for Paris

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday he sympathized with the Freedom Convoy converging on Paris to protest COVID-19 curbs but urged them to remain calm.

"There is a lot of mental suffering... Sometimes this fatigue translates into rage. I hear and respect it, but I call for the greatest degree of calm," he told the Ouest France newspaper.

Heavy police presence was reported across the French capital and on the highways leading thereto. French media put the number of protesters on the move at 5,000.

The French convoys are following those held by Canadian truckers this week to vent frustration over mandatory COVID-19 vaccination.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex defended the vaccine mandate in his country, saying criticism of COVID-19 rules had nothing to do with freedom of speech. He also said that a blockade of Paris was not covered by the right to protest.