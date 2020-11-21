Macron Calls for Distributing First COVID Vaccine Doses to Low-Income Countries

French President Emmanuel Macron told the G20 summit on Saturday that the world's leading economies should join efforts to create a system that envisions disturbing first doses of potential coronavirus vaccines to least developed countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron told the G20 summit on Saturday that the world's leading economies should join efforts to create a system that envisions disturbing first doses of potential coronavirus vaccines to least developed countries.

The French president said that the G20 countries have the capabilities to produce "healthy technology against COVID-19" on a global and mass scale.

"Therefore, I suggest that efforts should be combined towards building a system that promotes the first doses of the vaccine produced by the companies to be direct towards the least developed countries," Macron said.

The COVID-19 pandemic and related economic crisis dominate the agenda at the ongoing two-day G20 summit that started on Saturday.