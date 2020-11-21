UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Calls For Distributing First COVID Vaccine Doses To Low-Income Countries

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 10:59 PM

Macron Calls for Distributing First COVID Vaccine Doses to Low-Income Countries

French President Emmanuel Macron told the G20 summit on Saturday that the world's leading economies should join efforts to create a system that envisions disturbing first doses of potential coronavirus vaccines to least developed countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron told the G20 summit on Saturday that the world's leading economies should join efforts to create a system that envisions disturbing first doses of potential coronavirus vaccines to least developed countries.

The French president said that the G20 countries have the capabilities to produce "healthy technology against COVID-19" on a global and mass scale.

"Therefore, I suggest that efforts should be combined towards building a system that promotes the first doses of the vaccine produced by the companies to be direct towards the least developed countries," Macron said.

The COVID-19 pandemic and related economic crisis dominate the agenda at the ongoing two-day G20 summit that started on Saturday.

Related Topics

World Technology Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RugbyU: South African Super Rugby Unlocked results ..

46 seconds ago

Football: German Bundesliga table

48 seconds ago

Wani condoles demise of senior journalist Mudasir ..

11 minutes ago

England beat Ireland 18-7 in Autumn Nations Cup

11 minutes ago

229 candidates qualify written test for CCE-2019: ..

11 minutes ago

Superb Neuer denies Bremen as Bayern Munich held a ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.