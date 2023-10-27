Macron calls for 'humanitarian truce' in Hamas-Israel conflict

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron called Friday for a "humanitarian truce" in the Hamas-Israel conflict for the protection of civilians in Gaza.

"A humanitarian truce is useful today to be able to protect those who are on the ground, who have suffered bombings," Macron said.

The French leader said he recognised Israel's rights, adding that France was "ready to provide our assistance".

But, Macron pointed to "the complete blockade, the indiscriminate bombardment and even more the prospect

of a massive ground operation" as risks for civilians.

"It is essential that the distinction is made from the start, very clearly, with civilian populations," he said.

Macron was speaking after European Union leaders on Thursday demanded "humanitarian corridors and pauses", but they avoided calling for a ceasefire despite a Spanish push to toughen the bloc's language during a five-hour debate.

Just 74 trucks of food, water and medicine have been permitted to enter Gaza, home to 2.4 million people, since the conflict began -- a figure described by aid groups as vastly insufficient.

Before the conflict, around 500 trucks entered daily, according to the United Nations.