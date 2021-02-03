Macron Calls for Immediate Release of Navalny Sentenced by Court to 3.5 Years in Prison

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday called for release of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who was sentenced by a court in Moscow to a 3.5-year prison term in a financial misdemeanor case.

"The sentencing of Alexey Navalny is unacceptable. Political differences are not a crime. We are calling for his immediate release. The respect for human rights such as the democratic freedom is non-negotiable," Macron wrote on Twitter.

In response, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the French president's reaction "either a complete separation from reality, a lack of understanding what was discussed today, or, which is closer to home, a political bias."

In 2014, Alexey Navalny and his brother Oleg were indicted on charges of embezzlement in dealings with the Russian subsidiary of French cosmetics company Yves Rocher.

Alexey got a 3.5-year suspended sentence, with one of the conditions being that he check in with the police in person at least twice a month.

In 2019, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that Navalny's house arrest during the Yves Rocher case trial breached several provisions of the European Convention on Human Rights but declined to recognize the case as politically motivated.

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously advised foreign politicians commenting on the Navalny situation to respect international law and pay attention to the issues in their countries.