UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Calls For Immediate Release Of Navalny Sentenced By Court To 3.5 Years In Prison

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 01:30 AM

Macron Calls for Immediate Release of Navalny Sentenced by Court to 3.5 Years in Prison

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday called for release of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who was sentenced by a court in Moscow to a 3.5-year prison term in a financial misdemeanor case.

"The sentencing of Alexey Navalny is unacceptable. Political differences are not a crime. We are calling for his immediate release. The respect for human rights such as the democratic freedom is non-negotiable," Macron wrote on Twitter.

In response, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the French president's reaction "either a complete separation from reality, a lack of understanding what was discussed today, or, which is closer to home, a political bias."

In 2014, Alexey Navalny and his brother Oleg were indicted on charges of embezzlement in dealings with the Russian subsidiary of French cosmetics company Yves Rocher.

Alexey got a 3.5-year suspended sentence, with one of the conditions being that he check in with the police in person at least twice a month.

In 2019, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that Navalny's house arrest during the Yves Rocher case trial breached several provisions of the European Convention on Human Rights but declined to recognize the case as politically motivated.

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously advised foreign politicians commenting on the Navalny situation to respect international law and pay attention to the issues in their countries.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Twitter Company 2019 From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE moving forward confidently to containing pande ..

15 minutes ago

Hope Probe in most critical phase of Emirates Mars ..

15 minutes ago

Hope Probe an act of resilience for UAE: CNET

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Minister of Foreign Aff ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends exchange of cooperation ..

2 hours ago

RDA lodges FIR against 43 illegal housing schemes

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.