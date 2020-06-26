UrduPoint.com
Macron Calls For Implementation Of Paris Summit's Roadmap For Ukraine

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Macron Calls for Implementation of Paris Summit's Roadmap for Ukraine

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized during a video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday the need to implement the roadmap for Ukrainian peace that was agreed on during the December summit in Paris.

"On Ukraine, the president of the republic underscored the need for an urgent return to the implementation of the roadmap," the communique published by the French presidential administration read.

Putin and Macron agreed to step up cooperation in health care, biodiversity, culture and reaffirmed their commitment to civil society dialogue. On Syria, Macron said he was concerned about the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the humanitarian situation in the war-torn country.

