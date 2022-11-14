UrduPoint.com

Macron Calls For Increased Diplomatic Efforts To Resolve Conflict In Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2022 | 01:10 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for increased diplomatic efforts in the coming weeks to ensure that the parties to the conflict in Ukraine sit down at the negotiating table.

"We must direct all diplomatic efforts in the coming weeks to ensure that the parties sit down at the negotiating table," Macron told the France Inter radio broadcaster.

These negotiations must take place at a time and on terms that are acceptable to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine, the French leader added.

