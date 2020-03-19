UrduPoint.com
Macron Calls For More 'financial Solidarity' In Eurozone To Combat Virus

Macron calls for more 'financial solidarity' in eurozone to combat virus

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ):French President Emmanuel Macron called for further "financial solidarity" within the eurozone on Thursday, after the European Central Bank announced a 750-billion-euro bond-buying scheme to contain the economic damage from the coronavirus.

"Full support for the exceptional measures taken this evening by the ECB. It is up to us European states to be ready through budgetary interventions and greater financial solidarity within the eurozone," he said in a tweet.

