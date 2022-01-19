UrduPoint.com

Macron Calls For New European Security Framework With NATO, Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 05:07 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that Europeans needed to build a new "security and stability framework" that would require "strategic rearmament" as well as "frank and demanding" talks with Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that Europeans needed to build a new "security and stability framework" that would require "strategic rearmament" as well as "frank and demanding" talks with Russia.

"We need to build it between us Europeans, share it with our allies in NATO, and propose it for negotiation to Russia," he told lawmakers at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France.

More Stories From World

