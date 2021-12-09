Macron calls for 'rethink' of strict EU budgetary rules

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that the EU should reconsider its strict budget deficit rules as governments spend heavily to save their economies from the impact of Covid restrictions

Paris, Dec 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :

France, which takes over the rotating EU presidency in January, will push for a "rethink" of the rules, which notably call for deficits to remain below three percent of gross domestic product (GDP), he said.