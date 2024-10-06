Open Menu

Macron Calls For Rwanda, M23 Rebels To Pull Out Of DRCongo

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron Saturday called for Rwandan troops and M23 rebels to withdraw from the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, where they have been engaged in fighting since 2021.

Speaking at the end of a summit of French-speaking countries in Paris, Macron called for the "dismantling of all armed groups" in the mineral-rich, conflict-torn region.

He argued for a "resumption of a political process" to allow "the full return to the DRC's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

On Friday, DRCongo's President Felix Tshisekedi and his delegation had stormed out of the summit only hours after Macron's opening comments.

The delegation complained that the French president had "touched on all the big crises of the world, from Lebanon to Armenia, without bothering to mention the DRC, the largest francophone country".

One DRC official told AFP that Macron had appeared to be trying to avoid upsetting Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who is accused of supporting the Tutsi-dominated M23 movement.

He also mentioned the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, a rebel group now based in DRCongo led by former Hutu officials responsible for the Tutsi genocide in Rwanda in 1994.

Any political process should include M23, as well as "all political compositions", he added.

He said a three-way meeting involving the leaders of France, Rwanda and the DRC had not taken place during the summit because of a lack of interest from the African countries.

Instead, France met bilaterally with both sides. Angola has been seeking to mediate peace talks.

"The situation is still very tense", Macron said, adding that both sides needed to make greater efforts.

