Macron Calls for Sanctions on Foreign States Involved in Libyan Conflict to Settle Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The European Union should push for sanctions against foreign powers involved in the Libyan conflict so that a permanent ceasefire in the North African country can be reached, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

"In Libya, we cannot allow foreign powers to violate the arms embargo. Operation IRINI [to enforce Libya arms embargo] is one of the European responses. It needs to be more assertive. Imposing sanctions should be another step," Macron said during a meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, broadcast by the Elysee palace on social media.

The French president added that imposing sanctions on those involved in the crisis is "necessary to obtain a ceasefire and begin a real dynamic towards a political solution to the Libyan conflict."

The president added that France is set to hold a summit to discuss security issues in the Mediterranean region with the southern states of the European Union.

The ongoing Libyan conflict revolves around a confrontation between the UN-recognized Government of National Accord, supported by Turkey, and eastern-based authorities, supported by the Libyan National Army and backed by Egypt.