Macron Calls for UN SC Emergency Meeting, EU Sanctions Against Russia - Elysee Palace

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron called for Emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the issue of Moscow's recognition of the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR, LPR) and urged the EU to impose targeted sanctions, the French presidential office said on Tuesday

"The president calls for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council as well as the adoption of targeted European sanctions," the Elysee Palace said in a statement

According to the statement, Macron condemned the decision of Russian authorities to recognize DPR and LPR as it violation of Moscow's international commitments.