Macron Calls For 'useful Month' Of Talks To Find Brexit Solution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 05:28 PM

Macron calls for 'useful month' of talks to find Brexit solution

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called for a "useful" month of talks with Britain to find a solution to its EU exit, adding that any plan should be within the framework of the existing withdrawal agreement

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called for a "useful" month of talks with Britain to find a solution to its EU exit, adding that any plan should be within the framework of the existing withdrawal agreement.

"We need to try to have a useful month," Macron said alongside British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, adding it was possible to "find something intelligent" in the next 30 days. But he added that such a solution should not be "far from the fundamentals" that have already been negotiated.

