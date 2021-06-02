UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Calls For Withdrawal Of Foreign Forces From Libya

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:30 AM

Macron Calls for Withdrawal of Foreign Forces From Libya

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron spoke in favor of the withdrawal of foreign forces, including Russian and Turkish, from the territory of Libya.

"As Libyans themselves demand, we must stop any foreign intervention, and this goes through the withdrawal of all forces of foreign mercenaries from the territory of Libya - Russian, Turkish, their Syrian mercenaries, and others," Macron said after a meeting with Libya's interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh.

"We are working on this with you and with all our partners. And this pullout [of foreign troops] should go along with the creation of a unified army," he said.

He also announced France's readiness to support Libya politically.

"It is necessary to guarantee the success of the national elections scheduled for the end of the year," Macron said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Syria Russia France Libya All From

Recent Stories

WHO validates Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergen ..

7 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Centre launches new ‘T ..

8 hours ago

RTA launches maiden journey on Dubai Investment Pa ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah to dispatch trade mission to Russia

8 hours ago

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

9 hours ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.