Macron Calls Murder of History Teacher Near Paris Terrorist Attack

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron called the murder of a teacher in the Conflans-Saint-Honorine commune near Paris a terrorist attack.

"Our compatriot was killed for teaching, for teaching children freedom of speech, freedom to believe or not to believe. Our compatriot was the victim of a terrorist attack," Macron, who arrived at the scene on Friday evening, said.

Earlier in the day, media reported that an unknown criminal beheaded a man near an educational institution in the commune of Conflans-Saint-Honorine.

The alleged assailant was shot dead by police officers in the neighboring commune of Eragny. The anti-terrorist department of the prosecutor's office joined the investigation of the murder.

According to French media reports, the murdered man was a teacher, and the alleged perpetrator was the parent of one of the students. According to publications, the murdered teacher taught his students freedom of speech lessons and showed them cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.