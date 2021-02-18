UrduPoint.com
Macron Calls On Europe, US To Share Up To 5% Of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses With Poor States

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 10:50 PM

Macron Calls on Europe, US to Share Up to 5% of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses With Poor States

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged the United States and the European nations to allocate up to 5 percent of their coronavirus vaccine dose reserves to the developing states in Africa, according to his interview with the Financial Times newspaper published on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron has urged the United States and the European nations to allocate up to 5 percent of their coronavirus vaccine dose reserves to the developing states in Africa, according to his interview with the Financial Times newspaper published on Thursday.

The French leader noted that the African states purchased vaccines developed by Western manufacturers at a much higher price than the EU did, and alas were seeking to fill the gap by buying Russian and Chinese vaccines which he said were not proven to be effective against the new coronavirus mutations. In this regard, he went on, despite the shortages and other setbacks in the bloc's vaccination campaign, it would hardly be hampered if the EU states decided to send a small share of their vaccine supplies to the African states.

"We're not talking about billions of doses immediately, or billions and billions of Euros. It's about much more rapidly allocating 4-5 per cent of the doses we have," Macron said, adding that he hoped to persuade Washington to join the initiative, as its vaccine dose supplies were ampler.

He noted that this move would prevent a war of influence over vaccines and the issue of "global inequality" arising amid the ongoing vaccination campaigns in "rich countries" and scarcely progressing or non-existing immunization programs in developing nations.

Macron stressed that his call to allocate doses to African countries was linked to a matter of public health rather than "vaccine diplomacy" and "power game," adding that he was in favor of Russian and Chinese vaccines global rollouts provided they are proven to be effective against the virus and its variants.

Additionally, the president said that the initiative was of interest to European nations in terms of reopening with other states, including those suffering from vaccine shots insufficiency.

The EU began a blocwide vaccination campaign in late December 2020, but it was significantly impeded by vaccine delivery cuts from Pfizer/BioNTeach, Moderna, and AstraZeneca drugmakers due to production capacity issues.

