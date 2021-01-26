UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Calls On Global Community To Come Up With Biodiversity Protection Agreement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 11:59 PM

Macron Calls on Global Community to Come Up With Biodiversity Protection Agreement

The global community should come up with an agreement on biodiversity protection, which would replicate the example of the Paris Climate Agreement, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The global community should come up with an agreement on biodiversity protection, which would replicate the example of the Paris Climate Agreement, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

"What we are doing for climate, we need to do for biodiversity and this will entail changes in agriculture production ... this year, we have to come up with common rules ...

we need to be able to negotiate the equivalent of the Paris agreement, but for biodiversity," Macron said in his address to the virtual Davos Agenda meeting.

Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also called for the agreement on biodiversity. The EU intends to soon propose a global pact similar to the 2015 Paris climate deal, she added.

Biodiversity has been in decline for decades and currently 1 million species are threatened with extinction, according to the United Nations' latest report.

Related Topics

United Nations Threatened Agriculture Paris 2015 Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Transition to circular economy will enable UAE to ..

15 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador meets Russian Deputy Minister of Fo ..

60 minutes ago

Global community urged to stop atrocities in IIOJ& ..

20 seconds ago

'Govt to turn educational institutions drug-free': ..

22 seconds ago

Operation Smile UAE celebrates its 10th Anniversar ..

1 hour ago

Syria Joins COVAX Initiative to Gain Access to COV ..

25 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.