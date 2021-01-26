Macron Calls on Global Community to Come Up With Biodiversity Protection Agreement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The global community should come up with an agreement on biodiversity protection, which would replicate the example of the Paris Climate Agreement, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The global community should come up with an agreement on biodiversity protection, which would replicate the example of the Paris Climate Agreement, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

"What we are doing for climate, we need to do for biodiversity and this will entail changes in agriculture production ... this year, we have to come up with common rules ...

we need to be able to negotiate the equivalent of the Paris agreement, but for biodiversity," Macron said in his address to the virtual Davos Agenda meeting.

Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also called for the agreement on biodiversity. The EU intends to soon propose a global pact similar to the 2015 Paris climate deal, she added.

Biodiversity has been in decline for decades and currently 1 million species are threatened with extinction, according to the United Nations' latest report.