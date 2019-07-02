UrduPoint.com
Macron Calls On Iran To Reduce Enriched Uranium Reserves

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 02:15 PM

Macron calls on Iran to reduce enriched uranium reserves

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Iran Tuesday to "immediately" reduce its enriched uranium reserves, a day after Tehran announced it had breached limits under a 2015 nuclear deal to retaliate against new US sanctions

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron called on Iran Tuesday to "immediately" reduce its enriched uranium reserves, a day after Tehran announced it had breached limits under a 2015 nuclear deal to retaliate against new US sanctions.

In a statement, Macron said he had "noted with concern" Iran's overstepping of the limit set in the 2015 deal with world powers and called on Iran "to immediately reverse this overshoot and abstain from any other measure that would undermine its nuclear obligations".

