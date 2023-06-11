Macron Calls on Iran to Stop Backing Russia in Ukrainian Conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation on Saturday with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, calling on the country to stop supporting Russia in the Ukrainian conflict, French media report, citing the Elysee Palace.

In the phone call, Macron urged Tehran to "immediately end" the support it is providing to Moscow, while warning of "the serious consequences, both in terms of security and humanitarian aspects, of Iran's drone deliveries to Russia," the statement read, as quoted by state-owned Radio France Internationale (RFI).

Earlier on Saturday, Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs to Iran's President Mohammad Jamshidi said that Raisi held a 1.5-hour phone talk with Macron, discussing the development of ties between Tehran and Paris.