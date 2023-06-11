UrduPoint.com

Macron Calls On Iran To Stop Backing Russia In Ukrainian Conflict

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Macron Calls on Iran to Stop Backing Russia in Ukrainian Conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation on Saturday with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, calling on the country to stop supporting Russia in the Ukrainian conflict, French media report, citing the Elysee Palace.

In the phone call, Macron urged Tehran to "immediately end" the support it is providing to Moscow, while warning of "the serious consequences, both in terms of security and humanitarian aspects, of Iran's drone deliveries to Russia," the statement read, as quoted by state-owned Radio France Internationale (RFI).

Earlier on Saturday, Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs to Iran's President Mohammad Jamshidi said that Raisi held a 1.5-hour phone talk with Macron, discussing the development of ties between Tehran and Paris.

Related Topics

Drone Iran Moscow Russia France Paris Tehran Media

Recent Stories

President grieved over loss of lives in KPK rains

President grieved over loss of lives in KPK rains

2 hours ago
 Speaker NA expresses grief over loss of lives, pro ..

Speaker NA expresses grief over loss of lives, property due to rain

2 hours ago
 Shams Hamzazai urges task force to determine farme ..

Shams Hamzazai urges task force to determine farmer's loss

2 hours ago
 Football: Manchester City v Inter Milan Champions ..

Football: Manchester City v Inter Milan Champions League final starting line-ups ..

2 hours ago
 Heavy storm, rain killed 25, injured 145 in KP: PD ..

Heavy storm, rain killed 25, injured 145 in KP: PDMA

2 hours ago
 Govt to widen tax net, stemming leakages in tax co ..

Govt to widen tax net, stemming leakages in tax collection instead imposing new ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.