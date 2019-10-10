Macron Calls on Turkey to End Military Operation in Syria as Soon as Possible

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that he strongly condemns Turkey's military offensive in northeastern Syria and called for an immediate end to it

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that he strongly condemns Turkey 's military offensive in northeastern Syria and called for an immediate end to it.

"I strongly condemn Turkey's unilateral military operation in Syria. I call on Turkey to end it as soon as possible," Macron told at a press conference.

The French president said that the Turkish operation could lead to an exacerbated humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country, and that the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) might regain momentum and re-form the so-called Islamic caliphate in Syria.

The Turkish offensive against Kurdish militia in northern Syria began on Wednesday and is part of Ankara's long-standing goal to clear its border area of both Kurdish units and the IS.

Ankara believes that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces controlling the area are affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey.

The offensive has already resulted in civilian deaths on both sides of the border, and many more have been wounded in Turkish attacks and return fire.

Damascus views the operation as a violation of Syria's territorial integrity, and this sentiment has since been echoed by Russia, and a number of Arab and Western nations.