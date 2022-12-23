UrduPoint.com

Macron Calls Paris Shooting 'Heinous Attack' On Kurds

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2022 | 11:26 PM

Macron Calls Paris Shooting 'Heinous Attack' on Kurds

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned on Friday a "heinous attack" in Paris where three people were killed near a Kurdish center in the capital

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron condemned on Friday a "heinous attack" in Paris where three people were killed near a Kurdish center in the capital.

"The Kurds in France have been the target of a heinous attack in the heart of Paris. My thoughts are with the victims, with those who are fighting for their lives, with their families and loved ones.

I salute our law enforcement forces for their courage and composure," Macron wrote on Twitter.

Three people were killed and several others wounded during the shooting spree in a bustling shopping area in the 10th arrondissement. The shooter, whom French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin identified as a 69-year-old French national, was admitted to a hospital and is under investigation. Darmanin said he obviously acted alone. The suspect was known to police, the minister added, but he had never been under surveillance for ultra-right views or suspected radicalization.

